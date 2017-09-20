Everton Star 'Likes' Tweet Taking Dig at Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Everton defender Michael Keane has been caught liking a tweet taking a dig at Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The England international joined the Reds from Arsenal for £35m on transfer deadline day, but has been repeatedly criticised for his performances so far this season.

And one Twitter user took the opportunity to rack up some likes following news that Rio Ferdinand is set to pursue a boxing career.

Rio Ferdinand isn't the first person to do a sport he's not used to...



“Rio Ferdinand isn't the first person to do a sport he's not used to,” @CySaunders24 wrote. “For instance Oxlade-Chamberlain has been having a go at football.”

Keane was clearly in agreement, spotted liking the tweet and perhaps further stoking the rivalry between Everton and Liverpool ahead of the first derby of the season in December.

As one observer pointed out, it could make international duty slightly awkward for the two England players in future.

And inevitably there were some - probably Liverpool fans - that took offence at Keane's

decision to like the Tweet, suggesting that his performances in Everton's defence have hardly been exceptional.

Ahead of Liverpool's Carabao Cup defeat against Leicester, Jurgen Klopp backed Oxlade-Chamberlain to succeed at the club.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

“I thought it made complete sense for Alex to change club and to come here," he said, quoted by the Guardian. "So far I can’t see that [he lacks self-belief]. He has settled in perfectly. He knows the situation.

"He played all the games for Arsenal from the beginning and now he comes here and is on the bench so it looks ‘Oh, not the best decision’ but it is long-term thing. We want to use him and to prepare him also. It is all good from this side at the moment.”

Unfortunately for Klopp, Oxlade-Chamberlain's performance against Leicester came in for widespread condemnation, and further mockery on Twitter.