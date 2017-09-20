FIFA Release 55-Man Shortlist for 2017 FIFPro World11 Ahead of October Gala in London

FIFA have released the 55-man short-list for the 2017 FIFPro World11, with the final global team of the year set to be named at the annual FIFA 'Best' gala to be held in London on 23rd October.

The final team will be a 4-3-3 formation and is decided by professional players around the world, with more than 24,000 casting votes.

Understandably, La Liga is heavily represented by Real Madrid and Barcelona, while there are also a number of Juventus and Bayern Munich players among the list.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Harry Kane represent the Premier League from Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham respectively, but Manchester United and Chelsea have multiple players each across the positions.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), David De Gea (Man Utd), Keylor Navas (Real Madrid), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: David Alaba (Bayern Munich), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Dani Alves (Juventus/PSG), Jerome Boateng (Bayern Munich), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/AC Milan), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Mats Hummels (Bayern Munich), Philipp Lahm (Bayern Munich), David Luiz (Chelsea), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Javier Mascherano (Barcelona), Pepe (Real Madrid/Besiktas), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Thiago Silva (PSG), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), Antonio Valencia (Man Utd), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Nemanja Matic (Chelsea/Man Utd), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mesut Ozil (Arsenal), Paul Pogba(Man Utd), Marco Verratti (PSG), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich)

Strikers: Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Man Utd), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Romelu Lukaku (Everton/Man Utd), Kylian Mbappe (Monaco/PSG), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona/PSG), Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Luis Suarez (Barcelona)

FIFA's other annual awards, including Best Coach for both men's and women's football and the Best Player awards for men and women, will also be awarded at the gala next month.