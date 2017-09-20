Soccer

Inter Legend Explains Why Current Nerazzurri Stars Icardi & Perisic Are 'Not Top Players'

an hour ago

Inter Milan legend Luis Suarez, aka Lusito, does not believe that Inter Milan will win Serie A because players like Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic are "not top players".

Lusito - full name Luis Suarez Miramontes - told CalcioNews24 (via Football Italia) that he did not think that Luciano Spalletti could lead I Nerazzurri to the Italian top flight title whilst he still called upon these two as his supposedly best players.

The former Spain international and two-time European Cup winner with Inter remarked that Icardi would have to go on to ply his trade in another top European league before he would change his mind and, while Perisic was an apparent summer target for Manchester United, the Croat did not end up moving to Old Trafford.

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Lusito said: “Icardi and Perisic are not top players. What does that even mean? That’s what they say in England or in the United States.

“Icardi is a goalscorer, he’s the Inter captain and he’s an important player. He’s probably not yet a superstar, he’d have to do well in Europe or for the national team. So far we’ve only seen him in Italy."

Inter have taken 13 points from a possible 15 so far this season - form which has catapulted them to the top of the standings - but Lusito went on to claim that the San Siro-based club were not yet on a par with title rivals Napoli and Juventus.

He added: “Comparing Inter with Napoli and Juventus is undoubtedly too exaggerated and premature.

“At the moment Inter are a team under construction, with a lot of good players and a great coach. They’re still step behind Juventus and Napoli though, and it didn’t need a setback to establish that.

“The difficulty is in maintaining consistency throughout the season, and Inter have never shown any maturity in that regard. The foundations are good though.

“Spalletti is perfect for keeping everyone in line. He won’t win the league, but I’m sure he’ll do very well."

