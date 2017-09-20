Jose Mourinho Explains Why Man Utd Veteran Is Yet to Feature in His Team This Season

José Mourinho has told Michael Carrick, who signed a new contract with Manchester United in May, that he will get his chance this season despite the form of Nemanja Matić and Marouane Fellaini, according to the Independent.





The 36-year-old has been unable to add to his 459 appearances for the Red Devils this season, with Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera also struggling for a spot in the United first-team.

Paul Pogba on his role models: "I've learned from Paul Scholes and Michael [Carrick], I'm still learning from Michael." pic.twitter.com/SCErfm1xNi — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) September 19, 2017

"[Sergio] Romero played the Europa League final which was the game of the season for us and he's not playing," Mourinho said. "Ander Herrera was the player of the season and he is not starting matches. That's life in big clubs.





"We gave [Carrick] a contract because we think he is a good player, we think he is an important player," he added. "He is just in a team where, in this moment, Matic and Fellaini are in the best form that I've ever seen them. I never saw Matic playing so well, I've never seen Fellaini play so well.

"He's in a team with these two guys playing absolutely phenomenal so for Carrick and for Ander, it's just patience. Their time will arrive and they're going to be important players for sure. That's the team, that's the squad."

Manchester United host Burton Albion in the third round of the league cup on Wednesday, this coming just days before back-to-back away trips to face Southampton in the Premier League and CSKA Moscow in the Champions League.