Man Utd Tipped to Rival Man City in Summer Pursuit of Soon to Be Free Agent Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have been tipped to rival Manchester City in pursuit of wantaway Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, with the Chilean seemingly destined to leave the north London club on or before 30th June 2018 when his contract expires.

Sanchez came within hours of joining City in a £60m deal on transfer deadline day last month, only to see it fall through when Arsenal failed to bring in a replacement and pulled the plug.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

City are expected to renew their interest in January and at the very least make Sanchez an offer at the end of the season when he will be a free agent and free to join whichever club he wishes.

But, according to The Sun, United are interested too, with manager Jose Mourinho seemingly keen on beating City to the punch.

While Sanchez will become a free agent after showing no indication he wants to extend his Arsenal contract, United would have to incentivise a contract by including an enormous signing fee. In this instance, it is claimed that £25m has been quoted to the club in that respect.

Sanchez was thought to be specifically keen on reuniting with Pep Guardiola at City, a coach he previously worked under at Barcelona. But the Sun's report also claims that his representatives did 'sound out' United during the summer too.

United are believed to have been 'saving' the vacant number seven shirt for a new marquee signing. Many believed that would be Antoine Griezmann, but Sanchez could lay just as much claim to it as the Frenchman or anyone else.