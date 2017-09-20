Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot

Manchester United hosts Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup.

United will of course be heavily favored, with a loaded team in strong form taking on a Championship side in Burton. Jose Mourinho could look to rotate his regular squad with the weekend’s tilt against Southampton approaching.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN