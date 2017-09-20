Soccer

How to Watch Manchester United vs. Burton Albion: Live Stream, Game Time, TV

0:45 | Soccer
Behind the Scenes of Neymar's SI Cover Shoot
Jeremy Woo
19 minutes ago

Manchester United hosts Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup.

United will of course be heavily favored, with a loaded team in strong form taking on a Championship side in Burton. Jose Mourinho could look to rotate his regular squad with the weekend’s tilt against Southampton approaching.

Find out how to watch below.

How to watch

When: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

