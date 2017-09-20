How to Watch Manchester United vs. Burton Albion: Live Stream, Game Time, TV
Manchester United hosts Burton Albion at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the third round of the League Cup.
United will of course be heavily favored, with a loaded team in strong form taking on a Championship side in Burton. Jose Mourinho could look to rotate his regular squad with the weekend’s tilt against Southampton approaching.
Find out how to watch below.
How to watch
When: Wednesday, Sept. 20, 3 p.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN