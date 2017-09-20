Soccer

PHOTO: Mesut Ozil Uses Instagram to Update Arsenal Fans on Knee Injury After Missing Chelsea Draw

36 minutes ago

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil has taken to Instagram to give fans an update on the knee injury that kept him out of Sunday's 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

The German international has now returned to training having also been absent for last week's Europa League victory over Koln.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger has ruled Ozil out of Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie with Doncaster, but he could be set for a return in the Premier League against West Brom on Monday night.

"Mesut is training again, but for tomorrow no [he will not feature]. He has a little inflammation of his knee," Wenger said.

 

And Ozil has since confirmed on Instagram that his comeback should be completed in the coming days.


"Good news: I’m back training on the pitch," Ozil wrote. "As you might have heard I’m suffering from a minor inflammation of my knee.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"Feeling better each day now and hope to be back playing very soon!"

Ozil has been repeatedly criticised for his performances this season, although he impressed in Arsenal's 3-0 win against Bournemouth before his injury.

Still, not everyone is convinced, particularly former Gunners striker Ian Wright, who has doubted the legitimacy of his injury.

“Ozil all of a sudden has this muscle injury that has come out of nowhere,” Wright said. “He didn’t play against Cologne. Did he get it in training? I think he got wind that Wenger was going to play Iwobi and Welbeck and all of a sudden got this injury.”

