Sir Alex Ferguson Gives His Son Advice on How to Beat Arsenal Ahead of Carabao Cup Clash

Darren Ferguson, the manager of Doncaster Rovers and son of Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson, has revealed that he's been given advice on how to beat Arsène Wenger's Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The ex-United boss had a long rivalry with Wenger, more often than not coming out on top when the two managerial greats met. Ahead of the trip to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Donny's manager has revealed that he spoke with his dad at length about how to claim victory against the Gunners.

Hector Bellerin, Alex Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac didn't train ahead of the League Cup game vs. Doncaster. [@jeorgebird] pic.twitter.com/MTGkP9aOgA — ArsenalFanTV (@ArsenalFanTV) September 19, 2017

"There is an enormous amount of respect between my dad and Arsene Wenger. They were competitive both of them but they get on very, very well," Ferguson said. "He’s a great manager and obviously the aim is to get one over him, but we know it’s going to be difficult.

"Yeah [I’ve spoken to him], I speak to him at length, but obviously this game.

"He’s going to be there, my mother is going to be there and my family, so it’s good, good for everyone," the Doncaster manager added. "It’s important that we go there and put on a performance."

The match on Wednesday holds a special place in the heart of Doncaster Rovers midfielder Matty Blair. The 28-year-old lost his brother, Ross, earlier this year and admitted that the two followed Arsenal when they were younger - the midfielder also said how exited his late brother would have been to see Blair play at the Emirates.

"When we got the Arsenal draw I thought that was the best one but I was gutted at the same time. As a kid when I was growing up you get your Man United or Arsenal fans," he said.

"Ross and me weren't fans as such but were definitely Arsenal followers. So to get Arsenal away, Ross would have been organising everyone to be going."