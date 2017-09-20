Sky Sports Pundit Challenges Kelechi Iheanacho to Come Good for Leicester

Kelechi Iheanacho - before his £25m switch to Leicester City from Manchester City - was heavily touted for a switch to West Ham, although Hammers boss Slaven Bilic opted to halt his pursuit of the striker, who is supposedly in 'danger of becoming the next Saido Berahino'.

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas claims that the Nigerian striker is at a great period in his career to reach his dormant potential at the Foxes, but the pacey attacker, despite his price-tag, has failed to live-up to expectation thus far for the Blues.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Nicholas' words suggests that the Irons manager was in-fact correct to drop his interest in Iheanacho, as it's proved that it's taking the hit-man a little longer than expected to integrate properly into the starting XI at Leicester.

"This is a good time for Kelechi Iheanacho to come good," the former Arsenal star told Sky Sports before Leicester's 2-0 victory over Liverpool in the third-round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

He added: "He's in danger of being the next Saido Berahino in terms of just going through the motions and needs to seize his chance in games like this."

West Ham's Croatian boss has had a busy, expensive summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnautovic most notably, both being gifted contracts which will see them earn over £100k-a-week in East London.

Two seasons ago the Premier League was set alight by the then potent Iheanacho, although in the campaigns after his breakthrough he has been more or less a fringe player, with his talents supposedly waiting to flourish once more.

But only being given a handful of first-team appearances at Leicester in the cup competitions alongside his inclusions in the club's U23 fold, Iheanacho seemingly has a long way to go if he's going to convince his new employers that he's the man to score the the goals, week in, week out.