Soccer

Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino 'So Happy' With Dele Alli After Goal Against Barnsley

an hour ago

Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino has praised the performance of Dele Alli following his goal in Tuesday night's 1-0 League Cup win over Barnsley.

Alli had been struggling to find form prior to the midweek victory, and Pochettino admitted that he would be started against Barnsley in an attempt to help him rediscover his confidence.

The England international rewarded his coach with a match-winning display, his second-half strike finding the net to secure Spurs' place in the fourth round.

"For me, Dele Alli is a top player," Pochettino said, quoted by the Independent. "He is a key player for us. I think he helped us by scoring today.


"I am so happy with him. It's true that everyone can do better but I am happy. It is a period that he needs to find his balance but I am so happy, his performance was good.

"He tried and scored and that is fantastic."

LEE MILLS/GettyImages

Only 23,926 fans were in attendance at Wembley, but Pochettino stressed that it was not a concern.

"I understand," he said. "I'd like to say thank you to all the fans that were here. Maybe it wasn't possible to come. I understand that it's so difficult for the fans sometimes to come to every single game.

"I want to say thank you to our fans. I know they are behind us and translate their support."

And on the victory, Pochettino added: "I think it was a very tough game, how they defended and played it was difficult for us to create chances. Today, yes, I think our opponent was so tough because we could not shoot on target in the first 60 minutes."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters