Tianjin Owner Claims Aubameyang Pursuit Is Over Amid Rumours They Were Set to Reignite Interest

Tianjin Quanjin have quashed any further speculation over a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by revealing they no longer plan to try and sign him.

The Borussia Dortmund superstar was reportedly closing in on a big-money move to the Chinese Super League in the summer, but remained at the Westfalenstadion instead.

After new rumours emerged about Tianjin potentially reigniting their interest in Aubameyang, however, Tianjin owner Shu Yuhui told reporters (via Goal) that it was "case closed" as far as he was concerned over attempting to land the striker.

He said: "It is out of the question. We were within touching distance of bringing in Aubameyang, but it didn't work out. It's a great shame. Case closed!

"It is immoral to poach Dortmund's star striker when the new season of Bundesliga kicked off only a few weeks ago. I definitely won't do that.

"In addition, the Chinese Football Association have put much stress on rational investment [in buying foreign players]. We will absolutely respect their advice."

Tianjin were hopeful of prising the hot-shot attacker away from the Bundesliga during the summer transfer window, and at one point it seemed a mere inevitability that Aubameyang's time in European football was drawing to an end.

However, the Gabon international opted to remain in Germany with Peter Bosz's outfit and has begun the new season in typically superb fashion - the striker plundering eight goals in his first seven club appearances this term.

Aubameyang, who is contracted to the club until June 2020, has often spoken of his desire to one day play for Real Madrid after he promised his late grandfather that he would do so before he hangs up his boots.

With the forward at 28 years of age now, time is against him in that regard but the powerful former Saint-Etienne star would be a major coup for any club that he joined.

Aubameyang helped fire Dortmund to DfB Pokal Cup success in 2017/18 and has bagged a terrific 128 goals in 196 games for the current German top flight leaders.

