Soccer

Twitter Reacts to Tuesday's Carabao Cup Action as Liverpool Get it in the Neck After Losing to Foxes

15 minutes ago

The first batch of fixtures from the third round of the Carabao Cup took place on Tuesday evening and the biggest story was Liverpool losing 2-0 to Leicester - the result heaped more misery on Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' stuttering start to their Premier League campaign.

Another side struggling in the league are Crystal Palace, so they will be delighted to have found some respite from their woes in the cup, after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0. 


Elsewhere, there were wins for West Ham and Tottenham and as always, good old Twitter had its irreverent say on the night's events:

Liverpool got it in the neck from all angles...well, one in particular...

There was joy for Championship side Leeds after they overcame Premier League side Burnley...

Finally, some good news for Palace...

West Ham continued their decent run of form...

...Still, you can't please everyone:

A solitary Dele Alli strike was enough to see Spurs through to the next round...

...While finally, here's a general roundup of some amusing amusing tweets related to Tuesday night...again, Liverpool were forced to shoulder the brunt of the banter:

The second batch of fixtures kick off Wednesday evening, with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all in action.

