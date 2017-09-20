Twitter Reacts to Tuesday's Carabao Cup Action as Liverpool Get it in the Neck After Losing to Foxes

The first batch of fixtures from the third round of the Carabao Cup took place on Tuesday evening and the biggest story was Liverpool losing 2-0 to Leicester - the result heaped more misery on Jurgen Klopp following the Reds' stuttering start to their Premier League campaign.

Another side struggling in the league are Crystal Palace, so they will be delighted to have found some respite from their woes in the cup, after beating Huddersfield Town 1-0.





Elsewhere, there were wins for West Ham and Tottenham and as always, good old Twitter had its irreverent say on the night's events:

GUIDE: The question on everyone's lips: What is a Carabao? #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/4zM9IFMvEF — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 19, 2017

Liverpool got it in the neck from all angles...well, one in particular...

Arsenal haven't lost a game since they sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Liverpool haven't won since signing him 🤔 pic.twitter.com/S2NTuZxg8E — Not Match of the Day (@NOT_MOTD) September 19, 2017

When you move so you can play centre-mid but end up playing on the wing in the Carabao Cup. pic.twitter.com/AxuvENNK4N — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 19, 2017

✖ 2 wins from 5 in the PL

✖ No wins in last 4

❌ Out of the Carabao Cup



Liverpool are struggling! 😯 pic.twitter.com/vdYAEaPriK — BigFootball (@BigFootballGB) September 19, 2017

Wenger since he sold Chamberlain to Liverpool for £40m...



🎥: @mikesanz19 pic.twitter.com/imOIE9PCJf — BenchWarmers ⚽️ (@BeWarmers) September 19, 2017

There was joy for Championship side Leeds after they overcame Premier League side Burnley...

👀 Scenes at the Beamback tonight as Stuart Dallas scored the winning penalty... pic.twitter.com/2VKVPTPiaQ — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 19, 2017

🚌 Away at a PL side.

😬 Against their former striker.

🙌 Through to the last 16.



👊 #LUFC go marching on in the Carabao Cup. pic.twitter.com/ZYln3iuJUH — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) September 19, 2017

Full Time | #LUFC progress through to the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup after winning 3-5 on penalties at Turf Moor pic.twitter.com/KNZTczZ3Uh — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 19, 2017

Finally, some good news for Palace...

✅ Souare's back

✅ Sakho's back

✅ Roy's first win

✅ A clean sheet

✅ We're in the fourth round



[1-0] #CRYHUD #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/7X0o32FEna — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 19, 2017

West Ham continued their decent run of form...

Job done and in to Round 4️⃣!#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/piOChfe3Hn — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) September 19, 2017

Can't wait to see Masuaku start in a 343 Saturday and boss that left — Total West Ham (@TotalWestHam) September 20, 2017

Masuaku is so much better than Cresswell. I said it last season and I'm still saying it now. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) September 20, 2017

...Still, you can't please everyone:

So now Arnautovic is back and looking decent, Hernandez to be shafted to the bench this weekend? — Dan (@WesthamDan16) September 20, 2017

A solitary Dele Alli strike was enough to see Spurs through to the next round...

📹 The goal that sent us through to round four of the @Carabao_Cup last night, courtesy of @Dele_Official.#COYS pic.twitter.com/MAr3fJax6R — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 20, 2017

🗣️ Mauricio is taking plenty of positives from tonight's victory in the @Carabao_Cup at Wembley. #COYS pic.twitter.com/bRJ5vYWOKT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 19, 2017

...While finally, here's a general roundup of some amusing amusing tweets related to Tuesday night...again, Liverpool were forced to shoulder the brunt of the banter:

Like for the Carabao Cup. RT for Caribou by The Pixies. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 19, 2017

Goals in just 3 of the 11 matches tonight. This is not the prestigious Carabao Cup I grew up watching. — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) September 19, 2017

Everyone going on about how well Robertson's doing. Calm down. Moreno would have scored two, made two and been sent off by now. #CarabaoCup — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 19, 2017

20 minutes played, no goals between Leicester and Liverpool. Here's a picture of Adam Bogdan. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/dYhQaGSFPd — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 19, 2017

When you think you've just seen Lazar Markovic and Danny Ings on the same bench. #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/whVUu9Nqkz — Paddy Power (@paddypower) September 19, 2017

The second batch of fixtures kick off Wednesday evening, with Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd all in action.