Soccer

VIDEO: Alan Shearer Brutally Roasts Fellow Pundit Phil Neville Regarding His Man Utd Exit

an hour ago

Alan Shearer took a sly dig at fellow pundit Phil Neville while on duty for an American audience on Sunday.

Alongside Peter Schmeichel and Andy Townsend, the topic of discussion turned to Juan Sebastian Veron, the Argentine midfielder who became Manchester United's record signing following his £28.1 million move from Lazio in 2001.


“How long would Sir Alex have put up with someone like Ozil?” Townsend asked the former United full-back, to which Neville cited Veron's unsuccessful spell at Old Trafford.

“He was a brilliant player, Sebastian Veron,” Neville said. “He lasted a season, he probably didn’t fit into the characteristics you would want from a Manchester United central midfielder - discipline. 

"You’ve got to do both in the big games, you can’t have luxury players and I think Ozil - in the big games - has been a luxury…”

Clive Rose/GettyImages

But Shearer was keen to butt in with a sly dig at Neville. “Why do you think Fergie got rid of Phil Neville?” he said.

Cue raucous laughter at Neville's dispense. “I’m not sure about that one, Alan!” he replied.

Twitter, unsurprisingly, revelled in Neville's misfortune, and praised Shearer for the "top banter".

Neville is currently not the most popular of pundits, but he'll be hopeful that he can grow into the role, as Shearer did.

