VIDEO: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's 'Highlight' Reel vs Leicester Sums Up His Dismal Display

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has certainly not made the ideal start to life at Liverpool following his £35m, deadline day move from Arsenal.

The 24-year-old has struggled to make an impact, and against Leicester in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat on Tuesday night, his performance was nothing short of abysmal.

There is, of course, a long time to put it right, and his Liverpool career remains in its nascent stages, but fans have not been impressed so far.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

One Twitter user encapsulated the quality of his display at the King Power Stadium with a compilation of his worst moments.

It likely makes depressing watching for Liverpool supporters, while Arsenal fans will be indulging in some much-needed schadenfreude of their own.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has an opportunity to put right the performance on Saturday in a repeat of the fixture, this time in the Premier League.





And having been backed by manager Jurgen Klopp, he will be hopeful that his beginning to life at Anfield is simply down to early nerves and a few off-days.





“I thought it made complete sense for Alex to change club and to come here," Klopp said prior to the Leicester defeat, quoted by the Guardian. "So far I can’t see that [he lacks self-belief]. He has settled in perfectly. He knows the situation.

"He played all the games for Arsenal from the beginning and now he comes here and is on the bench so it looks ‘Oh, not the best decision’ but it is long-term thing. We want to use him and to prepare him also. It is all good from this side at the moment.”