Zidane Claims Madrid Contract Renewal 'Doesn't Mean Anything' as His Main Focus Lies Elsewhere

Zinedine Zidane has confirmed that he has penned a new contract at Real Madrid despite no official confirmation from the club.

The France legend has hauled Los Blancos out of the shadows of their La Liga rivals Barcelona over the past two seasons, and has been rewarded for his superb silverware haul with a new three-year deal.

In quotes published by the Daily Express, Zidane pretty much stated that his new contract was already in place before insisting that he was more concerned with the day-to-day side of management rather than any paper documents concerning his future at Real.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

He said: "In terms of the renewal, it's already done, but it doesn't mean anything. I care about the day-to-day and I'm not looking further than that, this is complicated."

Zidane's former contract was due to expire at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, but both the 45-year-old and Real's hierarchy were not duly concerned that he would be leaving anytime soon.

Indeed, Zidane's growing reputation as one of world football's best gaffers has only been cemented by a haul of titles in his first 18 months at the helm and the breaking of some long standing club records.

The ex-Real and Juventus superstar led the club to their first Spanish top flight title for five years in May and ensured that Real became the first side to win back-to-back Champions League trophies in 26 years with triumphs in 2016 and 2017.

Other titles have been secured during his first crack at senior management too, with two UEFA Super Cups, the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2017/18 Supercopa all lifted by Zidane and his squad.



Zidane also broke Real's all-time record of consecutive La Liga victories when his team secured a 16th league win in a row last September, and set a new Spanish record for most games undefeated - 40 - in January this year to overhaul bitter rivals Barcelona, who had set the precedent with their own 39-match unbeaten run under Luis Enrique

