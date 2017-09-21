Barcelona Looking to Beat Bayern and Premier League Giants to Signing of Leon Goretzka

Catalan giants Barcelona are hoping to beat German champions Bayern Munich to the signing of Schalke's talented young midfielder Leon Goretzka. After an impressive display in the Bundesliga last season, a whole host of European clubs are said to be after his services.

According to Sport Bild , Barcelona are preparing a bid to take the midfielder to the Nou Camp, despite reports that Bayern Munich have already signed a pre-contract agreement.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

In addition, reports from the Sun claim that Manchester United and Arsenal are also keen to bring in the midfielder, who has been compared to Paul Scholes due to his ability on the ball, and of course, those thunderous shots from outside the box.





However, Bild also state that Goretzka is only interested in a move to either Barcelona or Bayern Munich, so the pursuit from the Premier League duo is likely to be in vain.

With Andres Iniesta's contract expiring at the end of the season and his continuing hesitation to pen a new deal, Goretzka could be the ideal replacement to fill the hole that the Spanish midfielder will leave. His versatility in terms of playing anywhere across the midfield could help bolster Barcelona's midfield, who struggled to dominate in big matches last season.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bayern's ageing squad will eventually need replacing, with Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben both entering into their mid thirties. The 22-year-old has garnered a lot of attention in the Bundesliga over the past two seasons, and is thought to fit the profile of Bayern's attacking style.