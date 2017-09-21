Soccer

Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte Insists Star Will Be Available for Atletico Clash Despite Broken Wrist

15 minutes ago

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has stated that defender David Luiz will be fit enough to travel to Atletico Madrid next Wednesday, even after the Brazilian suffered a broken wrist at the weekend. 

The 30-year-old was diagnosed with a small fracture after colliding with advertising hoardings during the Blues' goalless draw with Arsenal on Sunday, a game in which he later received a red card in for a nasty challenge on Gunners defender Sead Kolasinac. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The suspension meant the former Paris Saint-Germain centre-back missed out on the Londeners' 5-1 demolition of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, and will serve the remainder of this three-match ban when his side travel to Stoke City and entertain Manchester City before the end of this month. 

However, Luiz is still eligible to feature in European competitions, and Chelsea boss, Conte, is adamant that the 56-time capped Brazil international will be available for selection when the Blues take on La Liga side Atletico Madrid next week. 

"He must be okay", the 48-year-old Italian manager told Sky Sports"David is an important player for us. For sure he will be ready for the game against Atletico Madrid."

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

The ball-playing defender has been instrumental in the west Londeners' success so far in the Premier League, featuring for 90 minutes in all five fixtures apart from his early bath at the weekend. 

In that time Luiz has been at the forefront of Conte's ball retention philosophy, achieving an 86% pass competition rate over his 446 minutes on the pitch, as well as completing on average six successful defensive actions per game. 

In addition the Sao Paulo-born defender has found himself on the scoresheet once, which came in vain during the Blues' opening day defeat to Burnley. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

The Chelsea boss will be hoping his man-at-the-back is able to showcase his talents once again next Wednesday and help to keep Atleti star-man Antoine Griezmann at bay, in the Blues' attempts to remain top of Group C after their comprehensive 6-0 win over whipping-boys Qarabag in the competition's opening round. 

