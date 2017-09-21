Chelsea Star Rules Out Any Potential Move to French Heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has continually found himself at the centre of reports linking him with a lucrative move away from Stamford Bridge, and despite admitting he is uncertain of where his career will take him he is sure about one thing, that a move to French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain is off the cards.

The 26-year-old joined the Blues from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2012 and has revealed that he would be open to the prospect of taking his football back to France, but insists that only Lille could convince him to make a return.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Despite the best efforts of his national compatriot, Thomas Meunier, who last week urged the Beligan international to link-up with him at PSG, Hazard has seemingly remained loyal to his former club - who he won the Ligue 1 title and Coupe de France with.

He told French media outlet SFR Sport: “There are some big clubs, and it was an attractive league even when I played in it six years ago.

Eden Hazard is love. Eden Hazard is life. What a truly incredible player. Selfless and world class @hazardeden10 @mbatshuayi #cfc — Wesley Parrish (@WesAParrish) September 21, 2017

“Big stars want to play in Ligue 1, and that is a good thing. But if I am to return it will be to play for Lille – they are my club.

“I still have a career to carve out, with a number of seasons ahead of me.

“I am at Chelsea for the time being, and I don’t know where my career will take me in the future, but if I do go back to France it will be to play for Lille,” he added.

Hazard - who has also been widely linked to Real Madrid - made his first starting appearance for Chelsea this season in their 5-1 League Cup rout over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night, and looked as though he hadn't missed a beat.