Liverpool Ownership Group Hold Meeting With Philippe Coutinho's Representatives in Boston

Liverpool ownership group Fenway Sports Group have reportedly held a meeting with Philippe Coutinho's representatives in Boston to discuss the fallout from his failed move to Barcelona this past summer.

This all comes from Catalan newspaper Sport, who constantly added fuel to speculation over the Brazilians future during the summer which almost always failed to be accurate - so take of that what you will.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

The report from Sport, via Sport Witness, claims FSG members John W Henry and Tom Werner met with Coutinho's family to discuss the transfer whilst the player and manager Jurgen Klopp remained on Merseyside.





Klopp was not required at the meeting as the Spanish outlet claims he still has to repair the relationship with Coutinho which fell to pieces during the transfer window - wild speculation once more.

The aim of the meeting in America was said to be about ensuring the Brazilian was brought back into the fold at Liverpool and have him fully committed to the club's cause, but to little surprise to anyone in football the 25-year-old is still eager to join Barcelona.

In a nutshell, Coutinho is now accepting of his position at Liverpool for the time being but still very much harbours ambitions to make the switch to the Primera Division giants, so nothing has changed really.

Coutinho wants Barcelona. Barcelona still want Coutinho. Everyone will reconvene next summer in all likelihood, so both clubs should just stay in their lane and focus on the season ahead as the circus will be back in town soon enough.