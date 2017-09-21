Manchester United Yet to Make Contact Over Deal for Arsenal Star Ahead of Contract Expiry in 2018

Manchester United are not currently in contact with Arsenal star Mesut Ozil over luring him to Old Trafford at the end of his contract next summer.

With the prospect of signing the midfielder on a free, many tops European clubs will be after his services come the summer window. While he has a reported offer of £250,000-a-week from Arsenal on the table, an agreement for a contract extension is yet to be finalised.

According to the Star, there is no current contact between the midfielder and his former manager, but the prospect of a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United is said to be something Ozil cannot rule out.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Mourinho provided the foreword for his autobiography, which gives the impression that the pair remain close. He described him affectionately as "my friend". The Portuguese may be the only manager capable of helping 28-year-old Ozil back to the peak of his powers after a stuttering career at the Emirates.

In addition, Ozil was clearly frustrated about the way he is used as a scapegoat when things start to go downhill at Arsenal. Earlier this month he used Facebook, as reported by Sky Sports, to vent his frustration and told club legends to "stop talking and start supporting."





With both fans and legends growing tired of his underperformance in recent weeks, the former Real Madrid midfielder may be looking elsewhere to reignite his stagnating career.

While United and Mourinho are yet to show official interest in Ozil, Turkish club Fenerbahce are the only club to make contact with the player's representatives, although a move to Turkey would ultimately be a step down at this stage.

Other reports claim PSG may look to acquire the services of Arsenal's midfield maestro. With a quite unbelievable project taking shape in the French capital, Ozil may see it as an opportunity to clinch European glory; which is something that has eluded him during his career.

As well as this, PSG are among the few clubs who could tempt the midfielder with a £300,000-a-week contract.