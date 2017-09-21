Soccer

Mark Noble Set to Return as West Ham Midfielder to Miss Crucial Tottenham Clash With Injury

an hour ago

West Ham have been dealt an injury blow prior to their Premier League clash with London rivals Tottenham on Saturday as midfielder Pedro Obiang is considered to be a serious doubt due to picking up an injury against West Brom last time out.

25-year-old Obiang is understood to have pulled a muscle during the 0-0 draw at the Hawthorns, and after being a notable absentee from the Hammers matchday squad against Bolton in the League Cup on Tuesday he is considered a doubt for the weekend. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

According to the Evening Standard, Obiang's injury is likely to be sufficient enough to keep him out of the proceedings against Spurs this weekend, likely resulting in the return of Mark Noble to the Irons midfield. 

Noble made his return from injury in the Hammers 3-0 victory over Bolton and appeared to hit the ground running, just in the nick of time for Slaven Bilic who is also facing the prospect of being without central defender James Collins due to an ankle ligament injury. 

Collins's injury is said to be on the lower end of the scale which could see him back for the match against Swansea City at the London Stadium next week. 

Obiang has featured in all but two of West Ham's game so far this season as his importance in the middle of the park continues to rise, a fact he proved in his standout performance against Huddersfield a fortnight ago. 

