Soccer

Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez Turned Down Pair of 'Exciting' Signings in Summer Transfer Window

an hour ago

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez apparently turned down the chance to sign two players that would have 'excited' fans this summer.

The Spaniard was reportedly not too happy with the lack of financial backing from the club's hierarchy towards the end of the window, but now it has come to light that he actually could have had bolstered his squad with a couple more names.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

As reported by the Chronicle, the former Liverpool and Chelsea manager had the chance to follow up interest on two players, only to decline them both because he didn't think their characters would have fit in.

The report said: "By the same token, he is not afraid to turn down players who he feels would not fit into Newcastle’s dressing room culture. There were two this summer who might have excited fans if Newcastle’s manager had followed up interest, but Benitez felt they would not work at his club."

The revelation may not sit well with some fans, and it may be a decision that comes to haunt the club in the long run but for now, things are rosy at St. James' Park.

Benitez, as mentioned in the Chronicle's report, has endeavoured to detoxify the dressing room, and is an advocate for strong personalities that are the right fit for the club. It seems to be paying off, with the club flying high in fourth after five games.

