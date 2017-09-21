Soccer

Newcastle Striker Set for January Move to Championship Side Following Blackpool Deal

20 minutes ago

Newcastle striker Sean Longstaff could join a Championship side in January when his loan deal with Blackpool expires, according to ClubCall.

The player spent last season on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock last season and is enjoying a fruitful spell at Blackpool in this one, having scored four goals in five starts for the club.

The likes of Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Bristol City and Bournemouth are all interested in taking the 19-year-old forward up on a loan deal next year, but Bournemouth aren't thought to have as good a chance unless they make a permanent offer.


Longstaff is highly rated at St James' Park, yet the club would much rather it if he gained experience on loan and return to challenge for a place next season.

It is thought that the club will be monitoring the player between now and the end of the season with a view to determine whether or not he is deserving of a first-team place next season.

