Newcastle Striker Set for January Move to Championship Side Following Blackpool Deal

Newcastle striker Sean Longstaff could join a Championship side in January when his loan deal with Blackpool expires, according to ClubCall.

The player spent last season on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock last season and is enjoying a fruitful spell at Blackpool in this one, having scored four goals in five starts for the club.

🍾 Sean Longstaff collected his August Goal and Player of the Month awards on Saturday. https://t.co/vqUWmjdwYM pic.twitter.com/Gc9f4Up5fg — Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) September 18, 2017

The likes of Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Bristol City and Bournemouth are all interested in taking the 19-year-old forward up on a loan deal next year, but Bournemouth aren't thought to have as good a chance unless they make a permanent offer.





Longstaff is highly rated at St James' Park, yet the club would much rather it if he gained experience on loan and return to challenge for a place next season.

It is thought that the club will be monitoring the player between now and the end of the season with a view to determine whether or not he is deserving of a first-team place next season.