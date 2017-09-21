Soccer

Ronald Koeman Praises 'Perfect Goal' From Returning Everton Outcast Oumar Niasse

an hour ago

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has praised out of favour striker Oumar Niasse for grabbing his opportunity with both hands and scoring a 'perfect goal' in the Toffees' much needed 3-0 win over Sunderland in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.


A £13.5m signing from Lokomotiv Moscow by former boss Roberto Martinez in January 2016, Niasse was quickly deemed surplus to requirements by Koeman when he took over.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

The Senegalese front-man, who had failed to score a single Everton goal until this week's game, wasn't even assigned a shirt number in 2016/17 and had to make do with a loan spell at Hull during the second half of the campaign to keep himself going.

But the attitude Niasse has shown has been refreshing and he now looks to have worked his way back into Koeman's plans after seemingly winning the boss over.


"It was a great goal. A great goal," Koeman is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

"His first touch from his chest and the finish with his right foot was great. It was a perfect goal."

On the subject of Niasse's general status at Eveton after last season, Koeman appeared to hint that fans may see more and more of Niasse, now wearing number 19, in the coming weeks.

"Everyone knows it was a difficult situation for him but it is about taking your chance when you get an opportunity. He showed tonight that he is part of the team," the manager said.

"You pick the player up and you put the player in the team - and he gave that confidence to the team in a difficult moment for them and maybe he does not feel that pressure and that makes him more even more dangerous for opponents."

