Sunderland Field Team With More Toffees Appearances Than Everton Side in Carabao Cup Clash

Everton's Carabao Cup clash with Sunderland had more to it than just two teams who were desperate for a significant win on Wednesday night.

The Toffees hosted the Black Cats at Goodison Park and ran out eventual 3-0 winners, but it was the contingent of ex-Blues stars in Simon Grayson's side that dominated the pre-match buildup, with the likes of James Vaughan, Darron Gibson and Bryan Oviedo all making returns to their former stomping ground.

Great stat alert: Sunderland's team tonight have made more appearances for Everton (238) than the Everton team (233)! — Peter Hall (@PeteHall86) September 20, 2017

Despite bowing out to the toiling Toffees, a ridiculously impressive stat about those Sunderland players did the rounds on social media after the game and left plenty of football fans stupified by how outlandish it was.

That is one heck of a statistic right there. For Sunderland's ex-Everton stars to boast more appearances for the Blues, than those who played for Ronald Koeman in tonight's match, is utterly mind boggling!

The tweet was posted up by plenty of journalists and other football-related boffins, but it came courtesy of Everton statistician Steve Johnson originally, so a tip of the hat to you sir for such an obscurely brilliant piece of information.

