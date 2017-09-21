Tim Sherwood Encourages Man Utd to Pay 'Premium' Fee for Spurs Star Danny Rose

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood has encouraged Manchester United to pursue a move for Spurs left-back Danny Rose even if it means paying a premium fee to land him.

Sherwood has identified the left-back position at United as an area which needs drastic improvement as Luke Shaw has yet to successfully stake his claim, whilst Daley Blind, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young have all been rotated through the position with little effect.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

With a first choice left-back still evading Jose Mourinho, Sherwood feels Rose would be the perfect solution for the Red Devils, who would also be able to afford the price tag which Tottenham would place on his head.





The 27-year-old has developed into one of the top left-backs in Europe since the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino in 2014, and despite suffering from a long-term injury Sherwood has identified his pace and attacking prowess as a perfect fit for United.

Ben Davies was pure class tonight. I don't even miss Danny Rose that much anymore. — Daniel. (@Danderweireld) September 13, 2017

He told Sky Sports' The Debate: “I think Danny Rose is the best left back in the country. Someone like Manchester United are crying out for that sort of player. They would pay premium money for that, and I would recommend that they do”.

Despite being out of action since the end of January, the 27-year-old has not been out of the spotlight as he publicly expressed his disappointment at the club's transfer activity, whilst revealing his desire to earn more money and make a possible return to the north of the country.

With an unsettled player on their hands, Tottenham could look to cash-in and grant him his wish next summer as they would still have rising star Ben Davies in their ranks, but it remains to be seen whether United would make a move for Rose.