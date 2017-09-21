Unhappy Defender Demands Exit Talks With Real Madrid President After Failing to Win First Team Place

Real Madrid defender Jesus Vallejo has demanded immediate exit discourse with the head figures at the club, according to Spanish source Don Balon, cited by the Express.

The player joined Los Blancos from Real Zaragoza two years ago, yet he is yet to make his first appearance for the club, having been loaned back to Zaragoza for the 2015/16 season and then Frankfurt in the next.

By the way, Jesus Vallejo is yet to play a single official minute. His history with injuries is quite worrying for Real Madrid right now. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) September 19, 2017

Vallejo is reported as having already met with Madrid's president Florentino Perez to insist that the Spanish champions let him go.

The 20-year-old came to Madrid with huge expectations, having been scouted by Perez himself. His loan spell at Frankfurt suggested that he would be given a chance at the Bernabeu this season, yet Zinedine Zidane has continuously overlooked him and doesn't seem to believe that the player is good enough to slot into the senior side.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

With three years left to run on his contract, Madrid are under no obligation to sell the player. But given his status in the side, they may just decide that a transfer would be best for both parties.

Vallejo, who was a huge presence for Frankfurt last term before suffering an injury, plays as a centre-back, but can also be deployed in the right full-back position.

He has only made the bench on one occasion this season, and is obviously very dissatisfied with the way things have turned out for him at Madrid. But it's all left to the club to decide his future.