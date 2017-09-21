West Ham Working Around the Clock to Secure Work Permit for Talented Stopper

West Ham are understood to be pressing ahead to complete a move for goalkeeper Joseph Anang as they work around the clock to secure a work permit for the Ghanaian stopper.

The 19-year-old started his career in Ghana with Danbort FC before making the move to fellow domestic side Wa All Stars where he seemingly caught the eye of the Hammers scouting team.

West Ham are working tirelessly to seal a work-permit for 19 year-old Ghanaian keeper Joseph Anang, who joined last month



The young keeper linked up with Slaven Bilic's side during pre-season in a bid to impress the manager to earn himself a permanent move, which he subsequently did as he was offered a three-year contract last month.

However, according to Ghana Soccernet the deal has yet to be officially completed as Anang needs a work permit in order to legally play for West Ham, which the club are working hard to finalise.

After making a positive impression on both players and coaches at the club, the 19-year-old is said to be continuing his impressive start as he is still in East London and is currently training alongside fellow goalkeepers Joe Hart and Adrian.

Despite the drawn out process, West Ham are reportedly confident that their application for Anang's work permit will be accepted and that he will be able to feature for the club in the near future.

Anang - who identified his kicking and reflexes as his main strengths - is set to be the second Ghanaian at West Ham alongside forward Andre Ayew, where he will also join a list of young talent who have all made the move to the Hammers in recent times.