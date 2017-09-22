Alan Shearer Hits Out at Mauricio Pochettino's Dismissal of English Cup Competitions

The Premier League's all-time leading goalscorer Alan Shearer has said that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is 'wrong' not to take domestic cup competitions seriously.

The ex-Newcastle and Blackburn forward disagreed with the current Spurs boss' comments this week, with the Argentine admitting that he was not bothered about winning the Carabao or FA cups.

The Argentine expressed his side's focus on their league title push and their chances in the Champions League as opposed to the other silverware on offer.

But Shearer thinks that Pochettino is underestimating the value of these domestic cups and that he should give more thought to bringing one of these trophies into Spurs' cabinet.

Speaking to Coral, Shearer said: “When you haven’t won anything for so long, you have to take every competition seriously, whether it’s the League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League or Premier League.

“It was only last season that Spurs were in the Champions League and Mauricio Pochettino played a weakened team against Monaco that meant they went out at the group stage.

“If you’re Spurs or Liverpool, for example, you have to take these competitions seriously, these clubs desperately need to win some silverware.

“It was all well and good Pochettino using Wigan as an example, but Wigan are in the record books for winning the FA Cup, and it’s the same with Porstmouth.

“Of course both those clubs would like to be in the Premier League now, but they will still go down in history for being FA Cup winners, no one can take that away from them.”

With things looking a bit shaky for the Spurs boss early on in this campaign, he may do well to look towards other options for silverware, with Champions League success incredibly hard to come by for all English sides in recent years.