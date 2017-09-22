Soccer

Antonio Conte Thanks Diego Costa for Efforts as Chelsea Finally Agree Deal to Offload Striker

35 minutes ago

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he is happy that the Diego Costa fiasco is almost resolved, as Blues agree £67m deal with Atletico Madrid for the striker.

Costa is expected to complete his move back to Madrid by Wednesday next week, initially on loan with the forward signing a permanent deal after Atletico's transfer ban ends in January.

The Italian was reluctant to speak about the Spanish striker in his Friday press conference - with Chelsea facing Stoke on Saturday - and didn't want to speak anymore about their bitter fall-out earlier in the summer.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Speaking in his press conference on Friday, per the Mirror, he said: “Don't forget we won something together last season. For sure we want to thank him for his efforts last season with us. Not only last season but in the whole period that he played for Chelsea. We wish him all the best for the future.

“But I am looking to the future now. I'm not interested to continue talking about this issue. I'm working with my players, I'm very happy to work with these players.” 

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Conte also shared news Blues fans will be eager to hear, with Eden Hazard's first eleven return on the cards against Stoke, he added: "I'm pleased for Eden, because Eden in the last game played very well. I think he played with good intensity.

"Now his injury has been overcome. Now we have to play three games. There is the possibility now to try to pick him for these games."

Costa scored 59 goals during his three years in West London, winning the Premier League twice and adding the League Cup to his collection.

