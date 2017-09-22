Bayern Munich missed out on the chance to go top of the table after drawing 2-2 at the Allianz Arena on Friday against VfL Wolfsburg, proving to be a moment to smile for the traveling fans after the Wolves sacked manager Andries Jonker earlier this week.

Both sides spent the opening 15 minutes testing each other, without offering a serious goal threat. The hosts tallied up three shots and three corners while the traveling Wolfsburg failed to get off the mark in either.

A Robert Lewandowski free-kick flew narrowly wide of Koen Casteels' goal, while Arjen Robben narrowly missing out on a Sebastian Rudy through ball increased tensions inside the Allianz Arena, Bayern unable to capitalize on early domination.

Just after the 30-minute mark, Lewandowski cleverly won a penalty for Bayern after a stunning flick over his own head. The referee judged that the Polish international was fouled and stepping up to resume responsibilities for the spot kick, the former Borussia Dortmund striker sent Casteels the wrong way to put Bayern in front.

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Just before half-time, Bayern's veteran Dutchman was involved in doubling Bayern's advantage. With a helping hand from his Brazilian teammate Rafinha, Arjen Robben saw a shot deflected over the top of Koen Casteels to help Bayern breathe easy going into the half-time break.

Maximilian Arnold and Josuha Guilavogui both had quickfire opportunities to pull Martin Schmidt's side back into the game at the start of the second half, however, the Wolves duo were unable to test Bayern's stand-in goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Wolfsburg's German midfielder then found a way past Ulreich with his first goal since February, and in some style too. Striking a free-kick from well over 30 yards out, former VfB Stuttgart keeper Ulreich comically fumbled Arnold's powerful effort into the back of the net, giving the Wolves a lifeline in Bavaria.

Franck Ribéry should have restored Bayern's two-goal lead with just 10 minutes to go. Thomas Müller beautifully set the French winger up for a free shot at the Wolfsburg goal, however, Ribéry leaned back when taking the shot and saw the ball sail over the crossbar.

Daniel Didavi leveled the score with time running down, nodding a header past his former Stuttgart teammate. Running onto the end of Paul Verhaegh's cross, Didavi saw his header trickle over the line after hitting the inside of the post to secure a vital point away from home for Wolfsburg.