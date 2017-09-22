Benjamin Mendy Hails Sergio Aguero as the Hero of Manchester City's 'Big Shark' Attacking Line

Manchester City full back Benjamin Mendy has discussed the attacking threat that his team pose, paying particular attention to 'hero' Sergio Aguero.





The Citizens boast an astounding forward line. With the likes of Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Kevin De Bruyne to name only a fraction of Pep Guardiola's stunning attack, it's no wonder as to why they're scoring as freely as they have been recently.

And while such a star studded line up often comes hand in hand with enormous egos, Mendy claims that his new teammates are different - Sergio Aguero, in particular:





“We’re the big shark and when teams swim up alongside us we gobble them up,” He told the Telegraph. Kun Aguero, he is a hero within the team, there’s respect for everyone, but he’s truly respected by all the players, irrespective of age.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

“Look at the 6-0 win against Watford - we won a penalty and everyone knows Sergio takes our penalties but he said, ‘No, let Raheem take it’. Kun doesn’t just want to be the star himself. He wants all the players to shine, everyone to be brilliant.”

In his short time in England, Mendy has also started to develop a reputation for his social media antics, and has opened up on some of the jokes he's been making on Twitter recently:

“Every time I get in my car I sit and sift through pictures and I saw that one of Kyle looking like he’d been taken down by a sniper against Liverpool.

Someone please find the sniper in the stands !! Hahaha 😭😂 @kylewalker2 u ok boi ?! 😂💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/0BNIUbrTNI — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 9, 2017

“So I stuck it on Twitter but then Kyle got me back. I got nutmegged against Feyenoord in the Champions League so he put a picture of that out and told me, ‘There you go. 1-1. Right back at you’.”