Brazilian Legend Insists Real Madrid Should Keep Faith in Karim Benzema After Shaky Start

Brazilian footballing legend Ronaldo has rubbished claims that Real Madrid need a new striker in their ranks after a poor start to their league season.

Los Blancos are yet to win a home game this campaign, and there have been murmurs of a need for a new number nine at the Bernabeu - having let Alvaro Morata (the only like for like replacement for Karim Benzema) leave for Chelsea in the summer.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, former Madrid striker Ronaldo claims that Zinedine Zidane doesn't need to change anything in regards to his forward line.

"Real Madrid's approach is perfect," Ronaldo told Marca at a charity golf event. "They have Cristiano Ronaldo, the best player in the world, and Benzema, they do not need another No. 9."

The attacking legend has faith in the current Spanish champions despite a tricky start that leaves them seven points adrift from table toppers Barcelona - and Ronaldo maintains that come the end of the season, they will be back at the top, competing to retain their title.

"Real Madrid have shown their ability in the last few years," he added. "In other years it has been similar and they have still won titles.I hope the good results come back."

However, news has gone from bad to worse for Zidane and Co after a shock 1-0 defeat to Real Betis in midweek (the first time in 73 matches that Los Blancos have failed to score). Having left the pitch after 72 minutes, left-back Marcelo has now been ruled out of action for a month with a torn hamstring - giving his manager a further headache.