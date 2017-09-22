Brighton Boss Chris Hughton Confirms 2 Potential Returns for Newcastle Visit, 3 Unavailable

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has stated that both Izzy Brown and Glenn Murray could be back in contention for the visit of Newcastle United on Sunday.

Brown, who joined the Seagulls on a season-long loan from parent club Chelsea after a successful Championship campaign with Huddersfield Town last time around, has featured just once so far for the newly-promoted side.

The England Under-20 international lasted just 24 minutes of his inaugural Premier League clash for the south coast club against Manchester City before being forced off with a hamstring issue.

The West Bromwich Albion youth academy graduate will face a late fitness test before Sunday's meeting after returning to training earlier this week.

“Izzy Brown is back in the frame. He’s been training this week and we’ll make a decision on his inclusion come the end of the week", Hughton told the club's official website.

Alongside Brown, there is also a potential return to the match day squad for frontman Murray, who was left out of the Albion's trip to Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in midweek in order to remain fresh for the visit of Newcastle.

The 33-year-old has made the starting line-up just once so far this term, however may be expecting game time after playing no part in Brighton's third-round exit.

There is a possibility that the Englishman will be joined by Gaetan Bong in the former St James' Park manager's plans, with the left-back awarded his second appearance of the campaign during Tuesday night's defeat.

“Glenn Murray, who we chose to leave out of the cup game at Bournemouth, is available, as well as Gaetan Bong who came through that game", Hughton added.

Elsewhere Sam Baldock (calf), Steve Sidwell (back) and Beram Kayal (broken leg) all continue to be ruled out of contention, for what the 58-year-old knows will be a very challenging test.

“As regards to the injuries, there’s probably no changes", the Londoner said.

"Sam Baldock, Steve Sidwell and Beram Kayal are all still out. They (Newcastle) are in good form at the moment with three [straight] wins, and it just goes to show you the margins. They have a very good centre-half in [Jamaal] Lascelles that scored two goals from set-plays, and that can change them margins.

“As a side and a way that they play, they’re reasonably similar to ourselves and perhaps that’s why they were close games last season. We were very close going right the way through the season.

“We’re at home and we have to try and capitalise on our home form. But we know that we’re up against a very good Newcastle side that are in good form."

Brighton had endured a mixed start to their top flight term, amassing four points from their opening five fixtures, and Hughton knows bouncing back from two straight losses is not going to be easy.





“The key is going to be responding to them (defeats), putting them in the past and very much focusing on the following games", the former Republic of Ireland international added.

“You have to be as happy as you can be with the majority of what you’re seeing, whether that’s in games or in training.

“I think that can always be encouraging, and certainly in amongst a group of lads who had recognised that this is going to be a tough season.Their mindsets have been very good and the training has been excellent.

"What we need to do is put as much of that into practise in the main arena, and the next opportunity to do that is against Newcastle.”