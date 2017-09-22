Burnley vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Potential Lineups & More

Burnley welcome Huddersfield Town to Turf Moor on Saturday as the pair face off in a clash that could go either way.

Burnley head into the game with some surprising form, having lost just one of their opening five Premier League games so far.

They managed to see off the 10 men of Chelsea in the opening game of the season and they've also taken points from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

They did, however, lose on penalties to Leeds United in the Carabao Cup midweek - although Sean Dyche named a weakened side to face the Championship opposition.

Huddersfield have also impressed during their opening few games of the Premier League season following promotion from the Championship.

Wagner's side, like Burnley, have only lost one game in their opening encounters against top flight opposition and that came two weeks ago in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham United.





The Terries have managed to beat Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, leaving them in sixth place in the Premier League standings.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Classic Encounter





In the 2015/16 season, both sides resided in the Championship and Burnley managed the double over their opposition as they won the league, earning themselves a place in the Premier League.





The first game Burnley won 2-1 at home with a brace from Andre Gray and a late consolation from Huddersfield's Michael Duff.

Burnley also managed to win away from home following the turn of the year. The game finished 3-1 to Burnley with goals from Sam Vokes, Stephen Ward and Ben Mee - with Joe Lolley scoring for Huddersfield.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Team News





Newly signed goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard could make his debut for Burnley following a free transfer, being brought in to cover the injured Tom Heaton after he suffered a shoulder problem last week.





The rest of the team will likely be unchanged from their usual Premier League squad, with Scott Arfield accompanying Chris Wood in an attacking role following his strike against Liverpool.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Jonas Lossl will return in goal for Huddersfield with their regular back four lining up just in front.

Phillip Billing could play alongside Aaron Mooy in a five-man midfield with Tom Ince supporting the lone forward Laurent Depoitre as he hopes to build on his goal scored against Leicester City.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Key Man

Burnley forward Chris Wood has already proved to be a huge signing for the club following a move in the summer from Leeds United.

Wood has scored two goals in the three appearances he's made for the club, shows a great eye for goal and a lot of strength and power in aerial duels.

He's a handful for any defender in the Premier League and if he's on top of his game this weekend, Huddersfield will have a tough time keeping the ball out of the net.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Prediction

Both sides enter the Premier League fixture having had a good start to the season so far and both will fancy their chances in taking all three points in a game that could go either way.

Burnley will have a slight edge with the home advantage at Turf Moor and forward Chris Wood will be hoping to get on the scoresheet.

Both teams lost their midweek games in the Carabao Cup but neither manager will take their respective defeat too hard as important players were rested with the weekend's fixture in the back of their minds.

Prediction: Burnley 1 - 1 Huddersfield