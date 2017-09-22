How to Watch Chelsea vs. Stoke City: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel
Chelsea travel to Stoke City for a Premier League matchup on Saturday.
Chelsea, the league's defending champions, are alone in third place in the table, three points behind joint-leaders Manchester United and Manchester City. The Blues' most recent Premier League game was a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, but Chelsea breezed past Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Stoke is in 13th in the table, but the side is undefeated at home, having beaten Arsenal 1-0 and holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw.
See how to watch Saturday's game below.
How to watch
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Watch: CNBC
Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.