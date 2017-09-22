Soccer

How to Watch Chelsea vs. Stoke City: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

0:50 | Soccer
Chelsea Finally Sends Diego Costa Back to Atletico Madrid
Daniel Rapaport
2 hours ago

Chelsea travel to Stoke City for a Premier League matchup on Saturday. 

Chelsea, the league's defending champions, are alone in third place in the table, three points behind joint-leaders Manchester United and Manchester City. The Blues' most recent Premier League game was a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, but Chelsea breezed past Nottingham Forest 5-1 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Stoke is in 13th in the table, but the side is undefeated at home, having beaten Arsenal 1-0 and holding Manchester United to a 1-1 draw. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Watch: CNBC

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters