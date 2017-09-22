Soccer

Chelsea Target Pledges Future to Bayern Munich Following Brilliant Start to the Season

36 minutes ago

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has quashed any hopes of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte landing the 32-year-old any time soon after recently speaking of his devotion to his current club.

Rafinha was a popular man over the summer. After publicly stating that he was unaware of how much game time he would receive over the coming season (thus making the Brazilian question his future), it appears that his doubt was unwarranted - after a tremendous start to this campaign's Bundesliga.

Chelsea manager Conte was linked with a move for Rafinha over the recently closed transfer window, but Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti managed to keep hold of his man, and now it seems that Rafinha is set to stay for as long as he can:

“Bayern’s bosses know I already had offers from England and Spain before the season started." Rafinha told reporters (via the Sun).


“I have Bayern in my heart and I always give 100 per cent. They can always count on me.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“Therefore, I think those responsible understand that I really want to play, otherwise I will have to think about my future. I have a very good relationship and contact with the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and I’m convinced I will get my game time.”

Injuries and varying line-up selections have allowed Rafinha to start three of Bayern's opening games this term - despite obvious choice David Alaba being Bayern's favoured left-back.

With some solid performances from the veteran defender, Rafinha has helped oversee victories in the Bundesliga champions' last two games - scoring seven and not conceding once.

This will come as a kick in the teeth to Conte, who had planned on securing Rafinha's services to help sure up Chelsea's defence this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters