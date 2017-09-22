Chelsea Target Pledges Future to Bayern Munich Following Brilliant Start to the Season

Bayern Munich defender Rafinha has quashed any hopes of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte landing the 32-year-old any time soon after recently speaking of his devotion to his current club.

Rafinha was a popular man over the summer. After publicly stating that he was unaware of how much game time he would receive over the coming season (thus making the Brazilian question his future), it appears that his doubt was unwarranted - after a tremendous start to this campaign's Bundesliga.

Chelsea manager Conte was linked with a move for Rafinha over the recently closed transfer window, but Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti managed to keep hold of his man, and now it seems that Rafinha is set to stay for as long as he can:

“Bayern’s bosses know I already had offers from England and Spain before the season started." Rafinha told reporters (via the Sun).





“I have Bayern in my heart and I always give 100 per cent. They can always count on me.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“Therefore, I think those responsible understand that I really want to play, otherwise I will have to think about my future. I have a very good relationship and contact with the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and I’m convinced I will get my game time.”

Injuries and varying line-up selections have allowed Rafinha to start three of Bayern's opening games this term - despite obvious choice David Alaba being Bayern's favoured left-back.

With some solid performances from the veteran defender, Rafinha has helped oversee victories in the Bundesliga champions' last two games - scoring seven and not conceding once.

This will come as a kick in the teeth to Conte, who had planned on securing Rafinha's services to help sure up Chelsea's defence this season.