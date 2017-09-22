Diego Costa Admits He Feels 'No Bitterness' Towards Chelsea Ahead of Atletico Madrid Move

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has insisted he feels 'no bitterness' as he prepares to leave the club and rejoin former team Atletico Madrid. That's despite his fall out with manager Antonio Conte, self-imposed exile all summer and accusations of being treated 'like a criminal'.





Chelsea and Atletico announced earlier this week that a deal to take Costa back to Madrid had been agreed, subject to personal terms and a medical.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Assuming all goes to plan without a hitch, he will officially join Atletico in the coming days and will then be registered to play on 1st January when the transfer window re-opens.

The Brazilian media briefly caught up with Costa in Sao Paulo as he was making his way through the airport to return to Europe and he expressed his desire for there to be no hard feelings.

"I'm not upset with anybody," the player declared.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I have no bitterness towards anyone. Everything is cool. Everybody knows how much I love the [Chelsea] fans."

Costa left Aletico in the summer of 2014 for a fee of around £32m. His goals had helped steer the club to a first La Liga title in nearly 20 years the previous season and he was triumphant in his debut season in the Premier League, lifting another title at the first time of asking.

Costa and Chelsea had a poor season in 2015/16, but then he was then back at his best to spearhead the club's charge towards more Premier League glory in 2016/17.

He leaves Chelsea having scored 59 goals in 120 appearances in all competitions.