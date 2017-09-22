Soccer

FIFA Set to Probe Manchester City's Youth Set-Up for Breaching Recruitment Regulations

26 minutes ago

With Chelsea facing an inquiry regarding their youth system by football's governing body FIFA, Manchester City are also being targeted for supposedly breaching their recruitment regulations - according to a report published by Daily Mail.

City are being investigated because of concerns around their conduct involving foreign players under the age of 18, and it's not the first time that the club have fallen to a similar punishment.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

£300,000 is what the Citizens had to cough up after disregarding Premier League rules, they were also banned from signing further youth prospects for two years after contacting the parents of the players too early in the recruitment process.

Regarding the fresh matter surrounding the foreign youngsters, a FIFA spokesman said: "We can confirm that an investigation is ongoing. Please note that we cannot provide any details concerning the matters under investigation."


City declined to comment on the pressing situation, however a club source believes that the Sky Blues have nothing to declare or answer for, adding that the club is unaware of the investigation and have not been contacted by FIFA either.

FIFA are stern when it comes to recruiting youngsters and indeed breaching the terms, rules and regulations and certainly take no prisoners.


After losing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration, Atletico Madrid are suffering through a worldwide ban for breaking FIFA rules over the signing of minors, so City are no exception by any means.

Liverpool were also banned from signing academy players for two years and were fined £100,000 after the Merseysiders were found guilty of breaching Premier League rules for tapping up youngsters and offering prohibited inducements to the player and the families.

