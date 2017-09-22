Jamie Redknapp Backs West Ham Forward to Be a 'Nightmare' Player Against Tottenham

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie Rednapp believes that West Ham forward Andy Carroll will be the key man in Saturday's clash with Spurs.

The Sky Sports pundit says that the England striker will be the 'key man' in deciding Saturday's contest, above the likes of compatriots Harry Kane and Dele Alli for Spurs, and even £16m teammate Javier Hernandez.

The 44-year-old believes that Carroll's threat in the air and the strength he brings to proceedings will need to be contained by the Spurs back-line, should the Hammers get a result from the London derby showdown.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Redknapp told Sky Sports: "Spurs are also going to have to find a way of coping with a fit-again Andy Carroll. I think he’s the key player in this game – and he could be a nightmare for the Tottenham centre-backs.

“Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen won’t be relishing the task of marking him on Saturday. As a defender, you’d much rather play against Javier Hernandez because you know what he is going to do. Hernandez will be sharp in the box and you have to be alive to any chances he might get. But you’ll be smashed by Carroll.

“When Carroll is fit, you’ve got to enjoy him, you’ve got to use him. He gives West Ham a real focal point, someone you can get the ball up to, who can hold it up – and who can cause the opposition problems.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"West Ham are a different team when he’s fit and firing.”

Despite spending the most part of last season sidelined with various injuries Carroll has found himself straight back into Slaven Bilic's team, with summer recruit Hernandez playing a wider role in the Croatians Hammers team.

The Hammers are desperate to build on their four points from their last two - against Huddersfield and West Brom - and push their way out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will be eager to get the fans back on side after a string of unimpressive results, culminating in a close shave victory against Barnsley at Wembley midweek.