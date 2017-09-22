Soccer

Jamie Redknapp Backs West Ham Forward to Be a 'Nightmare' Player Against Tottenham

an hour ago

Ex-Tottenham midfielder Jamie Rednapp believes that West Ham forward Andy Carroll will be the key man in Saturday's clash with Spurs.

The Sky Sports pundit says that the England striker will be the 'key man' in deciding Saturday's contest, above the likes of compatriots Harry Kane and Dele Alli for Spurs, and even £16m teammate Javier Hernandez.

The 44-year-old believes that Carroll's threat in the air and the strength he brings to proceedings will need to be contained by the Spurs back-line, should the Hammers get a result from the London derby showdown.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Redknapp told Sky Sports: "Spurs are also going to have to find a way of coping with a fit-again Andy Carroll. I think he’s the key player in this game – and he could be a nightmare for the Tottenham centre-backs.

“Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen won’t be relishing the task of marking him on Saturday. As a defender, you’d much rather play against Javier Hernandez because you know what he is going to do. Hernandez will be sharp in the box and you have to be alive to any chances he might get. But you’ll be smashed by Carroll.

“When Carroll is fit, you’ve got to enjoy him, you’ve got to use him. He gives West Ham a real focal point, someone you can get the ball up to, who can hold it up – and who can cause the opposition problems.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"West Ham are a different team when he’s fit and firing.”

Despite spending the most part of last season sidelined with various injuries Carroll has found himself straight back into Slaven Bilic's team, with summer recruit Hernandez playing a wider role in the Croatians Hammers team.

The Hammers are desperate to build on their four points from their last two - against Huddersfield and West Brom - and push their way out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs will be eager to get the fans back on side after a string of unimpressive results, culminating in a close shave victory against Barnsley at Wembley midweek.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters