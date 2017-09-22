Lionel Messi's Brother Trolls Real Madrid After Dismal Start to Season Continues in Spanish Capital

Lionel Messi's older brother Rodrigo has taken a sly dig at Real Madrid following on from their 1-0 defeat to Real Betis on Wednesday - leaving Los Blancos seventh in the table after five matches.

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo was expected to kick-start Madrid's poor campaign after his five game suspension - but it actually made matters worse for the Spanish champions.

The Bernabeu saw its team fail to score for the first time in 73 matches as Zinedine Zidane's side fell victim to a 93rd minute winner from Antonio Sanabria, and while players of bitter rivals Barcelona won't be getting carried away with Real's downfall, others around the club will be forgiven for doing so - including Lionel Messi's brother Rodrigo.

Que bien nos vamos a dormir hoy 😂😂😂 A post shared by Rodrigo (@rodrigo.messi10) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Posting a video that shows Betis scoring past Madrid stopper Keylor Navas, Rodrigo captions it:“Que bien nos vamos a dormir hoy,” - which roughly translates to "We’re going to sleep well tonight".

The latest turn of events leaves Madrid seventh in the league table and an entire seven points behind the Catalan outfit.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

After suffering a summer of failure - losing Neymar to Paris Saint Germain and not managing to sign his preferred replacement in Philippe Coutinho, Barca were expected to flop this season and Los Blancos were anticipated to soar to Spanish domination.





This was solidified when Real thumped the Blaugrana to a devastating 5-1 defeat in the Spanish Super Cup before the season kicked off, but since then Ernesto Valverde's side have enjoyed the perfect start to their campaign.

Barca sit top of the pile in La Liga with five wins in five matches - having scored 17 goals and only conceding two. To add insult to injury, Lionel Messi has scored the same amount of goals (nine) as the entire Madrid team combined.