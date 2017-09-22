Liverpool and Leicester square off for the second time in five days on Saturday in a Premier League matchup. The two sides played a Carabao Cup match on Tuesday, with Leicester winning 2-0.

The loss was the latest in a poor run of form for Liverpool, a side that came into the season fancying its title chances. The Reds are winless in their past four contests, including a 5-0 thrashing to Manchester City. Liverpool sits eighth in the table, five points behind joint-leaders Manchester United and Manchester City.

Two years removed from the Cinderella run to the Premier League title, Leicester finds itself in 15th place on the young season. In their most recent Premier League match, the Foxes tied Huddersfield Town 1-1.

How to watch

Time: 12:30 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.​