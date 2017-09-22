Man Utd 'Dealt Blow' Over Antoine Griezmann Move After Player Tweets Excitement Over Costa Move

Premier League side Manchester United have been dealt a blow over a possible move for Antoine Griezmann next year - at least according to the Metro.

United have been linked with the forward all summer and a deal looked to be on the cards until the French international opted to stay in Madrid, with the club unable to find a replacement due to the transfer ban that was enforced.

Is coming hooome, Is coming hooome 🔴⚪️🎶🎶🎶 — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) September 21, 2017

Now though, with Diego Costa returning to the Spanish capital, Griezmann has tweeted his excitement over playing alongside the Chelsea man. What this means for his potential move to United in the future remains to be seen.

Costa has been missing from Chelsea squad all summer since Blues boss Antonio Conte made it clear that he wasn't needed any longer at the club.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

The Chelsea striker has been pushing for a move back to his former club for some time now and since the clubs reached an agreement, United fans would have been hopeful for the signing of Griezmann in January.

However, with the tweet that Griezmann made, it seems that he is delighted by the news that Costa will be returning to Atletico and he is looking forward to playing with the Spaniard rather than him being his replacement for when he leaves the club.

If Manchester United do continue their attempts to sign Griezmann, reports in Spain suggest that he will have a release clause of around £92m when the window opens again in January - only time will tell what Jose Mourinho thinks about the situation.