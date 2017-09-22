Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Crystal Palace: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

Manchester City and Crystal Palace face off at the Etihad on Saturday. 

Manchester City sits top of the table, tied on 13 points with crosstown rival Manchester United. City is on a terrific run of form, having won its last five games by a combined 19-2 score. City beat West Brom 2-1 in a midweek Carabao Cup match and opened its Champions League campaign with a 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord. 

Crystal Palace's start to the season has been the exact opposite—the team has lost all five of its Premier League games and has yet to score a goal. 

Here's how to watch the game. 

How to watch

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.​

