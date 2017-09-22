Manchester United will play Southampton at St. James Park in a Premier League on Saturday.

United's start to the season has been almost ideal, as Jose Mourinho's side is tied with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with 13 points. United has been perfect in its non-league matches as well, having dispatched Burton Albion 4-1 in the Carabao Cup in midweek and topping FC Basel 4-0 in the club's return to Champions League play on Sept. 12.

Paul Pogba injured his hamstring in that victory over Basel and will not play vs. Southampton.

Southampton sits ninth in the league with eight points. The Saints topped Crystal Palace 1-0 in their most recent Premier League outing.

Manchester United won two of the three meetings between these two sides last season—the other was a 0-0 draw—including a thrilling 3-2 victory in the final of the EFL Cup.

See how to watch Saturday's game below.

How to watch

Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Gold