Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain Exchange Jabs on Twitter After Weekend Penalty Shambles

Paris-Saint-Germain's win over Lyon on Sunday wasn't remembered for the right reasons, as Neymar and Edinson Cavani clashed over the right to take free kicks and penalties.

Cavani saw his spot-kick saved superbly by Anthony Lopes, but it wasn't the first time the pair had clashed during the game, with Dani Alves earlier nicking the ball off the Uruguayan to give his countryman the chance to fire in a free kick.

Reports after the game surfaced that the two players came face to face in the dressing room with Neymar reportedly squaring up to the Uruguayan before Thiago Silva stepped in, with the former Barcelona forward apparently unfollowing Cavani on Twitter and Instagram.

PSG's general good start to the season didn't stop rivals Marseille having a pop at the Parisians over Twitter about the incident, tweeting an image on Florian Thauvin and Maxime Lopez 'arguing' over a penalty.

Clash at OM... 🔥



- "You take the penalty"

- "No, you take it!"

- "No, you!"

- "No... you take it!" pic.twitter.com/ZZb9QH3Ajt — Olympique Marseille (@OM_English) September 21, 2017

Rather then causing a stir, PSG responded in typically brilliant fashion as they sent a subtle reminder of the current Ligue 1 standings to their counterparts, with an image of Marquinhos and Yuri Berichiche indicating all has been resolved.

- You've already seen one of their player in the box this season ?

- Never. And they hope to get a penalty kick 😂 pic.twitter.com/qHvQQUFZwp — PSG English (@PSG_English) September 21, 2017

Despite their dig at the Stade de Velodrome based side, Marseille have enjoyed an impressive start to the season sitting on 10 points after their first six matches, scoring six in the process. Will PSG's tongue in cheek response come back to haunt them when they face their rivals next month?