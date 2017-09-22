Newcastle Legend Claims 'Arrogant' Klopp Could've Won the League with Certain Defensive Signing

Former Newcastle favourite Micky Quinn has claimed that had Liverpool managed to sign Southampton's Virgil van Dijk this summer, they'd be ready to mount a serious title challenge.

The Reds' summer transfer window was that of a frustrating one. Having to fight tooth and nail to secure Naby Keita for next season from RB Leipzig, their main target in van Dijk never made the switch to Anfield due to a mercilessly stubborn Southampton side

The Saints scared Liverpool off by threatening to go to the FA in regards to tapping up the Dutch centre-half - resulting in a frustrated van Dijk and a Liverpool side with no significant defensive reinforcement, and Quinn seems to think it will cost them a title shot:

“I think the football has improved no end, they’re a joy to watch and they’re edge of the seat to watch because of the shambles when they’re setting up for set pieces trying to defend." The ex-Newcastle man told TalkSPORT (via the Express).

“To not address a defender in the last transfer window is bordering on negligence. I fancied a title challenge if they got Van Dijk this season, for me that’s out the window the title challenge.”

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Quinn also took the opportunity to lay into Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, branding the German 'arrogant'. “He hasn’t addressed that defensive side in two years since he’s been there,” he continued

“Going back to that transfer window, to just basically think ‘we are going to get Van Dijk’ right the way through, right the way to the wire was again a little bit of arrogance.

“Then to sell (Mamadou) Sakho for £26m who had a great season with (Crystal) Palace, keeping them up next year, it is just a defensive shambles."