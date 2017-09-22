Premier League Legend Tips Harry Kane to Push Tottenham to London Derby Win Over West Ham

Former Premier League star Michael Owen has tipped Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham to be victorious over their Saturday lunchtime opponents West Ham United this weekend when the two meet at the London Stadium.

The north Londoners go into the Premier League clash on the back of two straight away wins, beating Newcastle United 2-0 on the opening day of the season at St James' Park and going one better when they travelled to Goodison Park and overcame Everton earlier this month - with Owen backing them to continue that run on BetVictor's website.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Spurs' home form has been rocky to say the least so far this term, with the Lilywhites yet to pick up a win under the Wembley arch, however they have had no such troubles outside of HA9 and will be looking to continue that form against a resurgent Hammers.

West Ham seem to be over the worst of their opening season blues, picking up four points from their last two fixtures, including a 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Huddersfield Town during their first home game of the campaign.

However, they are yet to come across any of last season's top four during this term, and the bigger challenge may yet prove too much for Slaven Bilic's men to handle.

Owen believes that will indeed be the case on Saturday, and has predicted that Tottenham star-striker Harry Kane will prove the difference between the sides.

“The Hammers have turned things around in fine style in the past fortnight; beating Huddersfield on home soil last Monday and now unbeaten in their last three after the 3-0 defeat of Bolton in the cup”, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid talisman wrote.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

“Nevertheless, I remain a big fan of Spurs, especially away from home, and expect them to better a surprisingly poor record at West Ham. Mauricio Pochettino’s side have lost three of their last four at the Hammers but with an in-form Harry Kane leading the line up front should turn that record around on Saturday.”

As a footnote, Owen then added his prediction was that of Kane to grab the first goal.