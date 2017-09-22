Real Madrid will look to bounce back from a shocking home defeat to Real Betis when the side takes on Alaves on the road on Saturday.

The winners of two straight Champions Leagues and last year's league winners, Real Madrid is off to a poor start by its standards this season. Real has two wins, two draws and a loss in its first five games, leaving the side in eighth place in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona.

Perhaps a matchup with Alaves is just what the doctor ordered—Alaves has lost all five of its La Liga games on the season and have not scored a goal on the season.

How to watch

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Watch: beIn Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.​