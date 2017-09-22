Soccer

How to Watch Alaves vs. Real Madrid: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

1:03 | Soccer
Report: Hope Solo Reaches Agreement With U.S. Soccer Federation Over Grievance
Daniel Rapaport
an hour ago

Real Madrid will look to bounce back from a shocking home defeat to Real Betis when the side takes on Alaves on the road on Saturday. 

The winners of two straight Champions Leagues and last year's league winners, Real Madrid is off to a poor start by its standards this season. Real has two wins, two draws and a loss in its first five games, leaving the side in eighth place in the La Liga table, seven points behind leaders Barcelona. 

Perhaps a matchup with Alaves is just what the doctor ordered—Alaves has lost all five of its La Liga games on the season and have not scored a goal on the season. 

How to watch

Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Watch: beIn Sports

Live stream: Watch the match online with fuboTV. Sign up for a free trial here.​

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters