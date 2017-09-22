West Ham Boss Slaven Bilic Confirms Key Man's Return to Training After Knee Injury

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that Manuel Lanzini will not feature for the Hammers when they host Tottenham this weekend, claiming that Saturday would be 'way too early' for the Argentinian playmaker.

West Ham's key creative player has managed all of 45 minutes so far this season, but his injury problems seem to be on the mend, having rejoined the team for training this week:

“Lanzini has started training with us, with the team,” Bilic said this week. “But Saturday is way too early for him.”

While the 24-year-old is back in training and seems to be close to a return for the east London club, Bilic spoke earlier this week of how he expects Lanzini to be ready for action after the upcoming international break.

"Lanzini is as close now as he was a couple of days before he started to train before the Newcastle game (in August)," he told Daily Mail before the Argentine's return to training.

"He's going to be definitely be ready after the international break. Will he be ready before, for the Swansea game? Hopefully...is it 100 per cent? No. You have the things that you hoping for - a timetable - and then you have a much more realistic timetable."

Bilic will be missing Lanzini's creative influence greatly. Sat near the bottom of the table in 17th, West Ham have only accumulated four points since the season started; their only win this term coming at home against Huddersfield at the beginning of September.